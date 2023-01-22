Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Raises Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ET. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

