CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CNP. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

CNP opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 32,603 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,507.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

