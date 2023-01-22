Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Baidu makes up 1.5% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,062,000 after purchasing an additional 867,999 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $59,785,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Baidu by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 817,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,541,000 after acquiring an additional 496,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 774.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,594,000 after purchasing an additional 426,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 453,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 326,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $7.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,565,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,051. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

