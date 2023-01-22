Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,500 KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. KnowBe4 makes up approximately 0.6% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $321,864.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,929.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 158,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $3,881,172.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,625.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $321,864.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,929.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,294. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Stock Down 0.0 %

KNBE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. 1,279,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,505. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 248.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.36.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.