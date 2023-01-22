Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 4.5% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,206,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,116,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 242.7% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,254,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after acquiring an additional 337,103 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,342,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,282,654. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $129.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $317.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

