Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in December

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,500 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 477,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Central Pattana Public from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.10 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Central Pattana Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPNNF remained flat at C$1.80 on Friday. Central Pattana Public has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.80.

Central Pattana Public Company Profile

Central Pattana Public Company Limited invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in Thailand. It develops and rents shopping centers, office buildings, condominiums, and residential buildings; offers property management consulting and corporate services; and sells land, houses, and condominium units.

Further Reading

