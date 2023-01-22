Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW) Short Interest Down 30.7% in December

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the December 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cepton Price Performance

CPTNW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 15,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,920. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Cepton has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cepton

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cepton stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

