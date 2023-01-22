Cerro Grande Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

Cerro Grande Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CEGMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.0 days.
Cerro Grande Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CEGMF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Cerro Grande Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
Cerro Grande Mining Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cerro Grande Mining (CEGMF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Cerro Grande Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerro Grande Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.