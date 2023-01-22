Cerro Grande Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

Cerro Grande Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CEGMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.0 days.

Cerro Grande Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CEGMF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Cerro Grande Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Cerro Grande Mining Company Profile

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, copper, and industrial mineral deposits. It holds interests in Tordillo project, which covers an area of 6,632 hectares located to the southwest of Pimenton; and limestone deposits, including Catedral and Cal Norte.

