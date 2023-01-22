Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Down 8.1% in December

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $796,517.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,017,803 shares of company stock worth $450,292,082 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 9,193.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 135.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERT stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. 566,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,004. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -617.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Certara has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $28.62.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

