Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chain Bridge I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I during the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRG remained flat at $10.32 during midday trading on Friday. 461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,826. Chain Bridge I has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

