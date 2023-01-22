Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Update

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 687,600 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 583,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,292.0 days.
Charter Hall Group Stock Performance
CTOUF stock remained flat at $8.26 on Friday. Charter Hall Group has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15.
