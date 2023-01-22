Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Down 19.6% in December

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 50,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 432,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at Chemomab Therapeutics

In other Chemomab Therapeutics news, insider George Adi Mor sold 324,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $675,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,775 shares in the company, valued at $675,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider George Adi Mor sold 324,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $675,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,775 shares in the company, valued at $675,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 336,900 shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $1,206,102.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,241,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,023,760.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 664,084 shares of company stock worth $1,886,452. Corporate insiders own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

CMMB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 59,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,826. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.