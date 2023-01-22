Chia (XCH) Price Tops $45.35

Chia (XCH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Chia has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. One Chia coin can currently be bought for $45.35 or 0.00197466 BTC on major exchanges. Chia has a market capitalization of $285.02 million and approximately $10.54 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.00417492 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,717.11 or 0.29304831 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.00645158 BTC.

Chia Profile

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,284,803 coins and its circulating supply is 6,284,803 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

