China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Update

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,600 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 375,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Liberal Education

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Liberal Education by 801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 185,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Stock Performance

Shares of CLEU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,448. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. China Liberal Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

