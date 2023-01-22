China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Up 14.2% in December

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 604,200 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 529,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,510.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRGGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Resources Gas Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Resources Gas Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

CRGGF remained flat at $3.90 on Friday. China Resources Gas Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

