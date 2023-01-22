ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the December 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

Shares of IMOS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,193. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $822.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.98.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $172.99 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

IMOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 26,475 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 49,973 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

