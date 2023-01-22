Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,812.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE CMG traded up $51.05 on Friday, hitting $1,555.19. 290,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,977. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,486.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,518.46. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.