Chromia (CHR) Reaches Market Cap of $105.48 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $105.48 million and $18.43 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.00419589 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,731.54 or 0.29452066 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00644078 BTC.
Chromia Token Profile
Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.
Chromia Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.
