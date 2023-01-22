CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,357 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,481,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,092,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 884,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,067,000 after buying an additional 85,911 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $450.76 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $364.62 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $570.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

