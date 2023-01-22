CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 22,106 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 363,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after buying an additional 90,255 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 49,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $125.72 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $67.49 and a 1-year high of $127.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

