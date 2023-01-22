CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 6,400 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Monster Beverage by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.