CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,844 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $24,181,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $19,760,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 608.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 503,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after buying an additional 432,356 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Argus lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

HRL stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 60.11%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

