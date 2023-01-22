CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $62.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.63. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

