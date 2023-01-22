CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $81.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.29.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

About General Electric

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

