CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 20,427 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,427 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cameco were worth $11,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Cameco by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 2.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 162,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.55, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $297.96 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

