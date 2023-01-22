CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $13.53 Million Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 501,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after buying an additional 238,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 828,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after buying an additional 172,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 151,392.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after buying an additional 585,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $100,519.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,099.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $31.92.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.32). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. The firm had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. Research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

