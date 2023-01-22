CIBC Boosts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$32.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.31.
Air Canada Price Performance
Shares of TSE AC opened at C$21.79 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.98. The stock has a market cap of C$7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.55.
Insider Transactions at Air Canada
In related news, Senior Officer Samuel Elfassy sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total transaction of C$32,452.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,528 shares in the company, valued at C$404,302.30. In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,675.05. Also, Senior Officer Samuel Elfassy sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total transaction of C$32,452.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$404,302.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,023 shares of company stock worth $937,909.
About Air Canada
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.