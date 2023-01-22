CIBC Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$181.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$182.00 to C$181.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CNR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atb Cap Markets restated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a sell rating and set a C$150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$159.08.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$165.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. The stock has a market cap of C$111.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$166.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$159.65. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$137.26 and a 1 year high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.733 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.