Cidel Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,689 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AQN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,274.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,999. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $666.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

AQN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

