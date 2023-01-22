Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Crown Castle by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.12. 2,159,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.24 and its 200-day moving average is $152.19. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.14.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

