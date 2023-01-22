Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,395.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. 139,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,097. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53.

