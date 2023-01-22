Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $52.31 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,968,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the quarter. Open Text makes up 2.5% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Open Text worth $52,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,538,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,985,000 after purchasing an additional 899,891 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Open Text by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,938,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,751,000 after acquiring an additional 340,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Open Text by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,371,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,258,000 after acquiring an additional 636,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Open Text by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,953,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after acquiring an additional 107,702 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTEX stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 470,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,579. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $48.46.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $852.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.19%.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

