Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises about 1.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $28,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $128.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.81. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

