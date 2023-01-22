Cidel Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 155,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.1% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 72,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 76,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 37,184 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.82. 9,429,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

