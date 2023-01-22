Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Chubb by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.43. 1,464,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,718. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $230.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.