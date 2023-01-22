Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,152 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,287,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,152 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Manulife Financial worth $20,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 80,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE MFC traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,521,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

