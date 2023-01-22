Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,142 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters comprises 1.7% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Thomson Reuters worth $36,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 47.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 86.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 28,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.97. The stock had a trading volume of 372,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $119.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.23%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

