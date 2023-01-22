Cindicator (CND) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Cindicator (CND) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cindicator has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Cindicator has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $380.49 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cindicator Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

