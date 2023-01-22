Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Decreased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,796 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,519,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cintas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,715,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

CTAS stock opened at $436.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.45 and a 200-day moving average of $423.87. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

