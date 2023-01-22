Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Short Interest Up 12.8% in December

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 509,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.29. The company had a trading volume of 283,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,267. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.45. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $540.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

