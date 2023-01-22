Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Short Interest Up 12.8% in December

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 509,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 1.4 %

Cirrus Logic stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.29. The company had a trading volume of 283,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,267. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.45. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $540.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

