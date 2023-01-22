Citigroup Upgrades ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $234.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.35 and a 200-day moving average of $222.90.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,504,949.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,105.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,226 shares of company stock worth $12,439,247. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after buying an additional 535,742 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,853,000 after buying an additional 282,613 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,549,959,000 after buying an additional 199,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 254,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,348,000 after buying an additional 155,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

