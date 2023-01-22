Citizens Business Bank Invests $1.35 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $397.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.78.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

