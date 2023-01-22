Citizens Business Bank Invests $2.39 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,362 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.37 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $170.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.