Citizens Business Bank Invests $3.02 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $142.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.04 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

