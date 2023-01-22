Citizens Business Bank Invests $439,000 in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,517,000 after purchasing an additional 969,062 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 881,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,310,000 after buying an additional 56,556 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,615,000 after buying an additional 275,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 359.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after buying an additional 411,394 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

EWY stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $75.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.40.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

