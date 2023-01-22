Citizens Business Bank Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $118,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $114,637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $113,206,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $39.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

