Citizens Business Bank Makes New $8.10 Million Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 92,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Citizens Business Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IJR opened at $100.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

