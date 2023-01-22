Citizens Business Bank Purchases Shares of 26,408 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Citizens Business Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,836,000 after acquiring an additional 248,900 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 97,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $185.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.