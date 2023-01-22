Citizens Business Bank Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI opened at $255.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.44. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.