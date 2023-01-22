Citizens Business Bank Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.